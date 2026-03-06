Legendary theatre star Leslie Odom Jr is returning to Hamilton this summer to reprise his role as the original Aaron Burr... sir.

The actor will be bringing the part to London's Victoria Palace Theatre for a strictly limited nine week run, making his West End debut in the process.

Odom won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his part in Hamilton's original Broadway run, and a Grammy Award for his performance on the original cast recording. He returned to the role on Broadway for a sell-out 12 week season in Autumn last year.

Following the announcement, he said: "Returning to Hamilton and revisiting the role of Aaron Burr with the growth and perspective of time has been a profoundly healing artistic experience. I am having so much fun!

"I am thankful to Cameron Mackintosh and Jeffrey Seller for the invitation to make my West End debut with this fabulous company. The London production will grant me a few more glorious weeks to share Lin-Manuel’s music with an international audience who, I have learned, love this show as much, if not more, than I. I’m crossing the ocean and I just can’t wait.”

Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre. Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cameron Mackintosh said today: “When Jeffrey Seller first invited me to see Hamilton during its New York try-out at the Public Theater over 10 years ago, I was knocked out by Leslie Odom, Jr.’s electric performance as Aaron Burr opposite Lin-Manuel’s unforgettably charismatic Alexander Hamilton.

"So, I’m absolutely thrilled that London will now be able to share the experience of Leslie for a short season, joining the brilliant new cast we have playing this revolutionary musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre.”

Odom will be starring from 3 July – 5 September 2026. He will join a new cast for this run which is due to be announced on 15 June.

Last year, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton celebrated 10 years since its first Broadway run, where it became one of the most explosive shows in musical theatre history.

For those unfamiliar, Aaron Burr acts as the narrator of the show, who is constantly at odds with the "10 dollar founding father". The hip-hop and rap track follows the story of Hamilton's life and political career which is ended (spoiler alert) when he is killed by Burr in a duel.

Hamilton has been at the West End since 2017 and is currently renewed to run until March 2027.

When and where can I see Leslie Odom Jr in Hamilton?

Leslie Odom Jr will star in a strictly limited run of Hamilton from 3 July – 5 September 2026. The show is running at the West End's Victoria Palace Theatre.

You can sign up now for priority booking to see him by visiting the Hamilton website. The sign up window will close at 12pm on Wednesday 11 March 2026 and priority booking will open 11am on Thursday 12 March 2026. Public booking will open at 11am on Friday 13 March 2026.

