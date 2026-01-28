It's a big year for John Bishop, as the comedian is embarking on another tour... and having a movie made based on his life?

Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On?, which stars Will Arnett, has been loosely based on the life of John Bishop, charting his pivot to comedy following a low point in his life.

As well as heading to the cinema to see the film, which will be released on 30th January this year, you can head to a range of venues around the UK next year to see the real thing.

Bishop is heading on a nationwide comedy tour, hitting up cities including Glasgow, Nottingham, London and Belfast. Here's how you can get tickets to see him today.

Here's a full list of dates and venues for John Bishop's 2027 UK tour:

29th Apr 2027 – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena

30th Apr 2027 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

1st May 2027 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

2nd May 2027 – Manchester, Co-op Live

8th May 2027 – Brighton, The Brighton Centre

9th May 2027 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

11th May 2027 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

12th May 2027 – London, Royal Albert Hall

13th May 2027 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

15th May 2027 – Belfast, The SSE Arena, Belfast

16th May 2027 – Dublin, 3Arena

When do John Bishop UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 30th January.

John Bishop UK tour pre-sale tickets

You can also get your hands on tickets slightly earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales. Here's a list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wed 28th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Hull, Newcastle, Nottingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Liverpool, Belfast, Dublin

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Wed 28th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Wed 28th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Manchester

SSE pre-sale (from 10am on Wed 28th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Belfast

Past Purchasers pre-sale (from 10am on Wed 28th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Belfast, Dublin

Promoter pre-sale (from 10am on Wed 28th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Belfast, Dublin

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wed 28th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Dublin

Ticketmaster Comedy pre-sale (from 10am on Thur 29th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Hull, Newcastle, Nottingham, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Liverpool

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thur 29th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Glasgow, Cardiff

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Thur 29th Jan until 9am on Friday 30th Jan): Brighton

Are there John Bishop hospitality tickets?

Hospitality retailer Seat Unique is currently offering VIP tickets for John Bishop's Liverpool and Manchester shows.

These tickets will often include VIP access to bars and restaurants, additional merch and of course a guaranteed seat, but bear in mind they're a lot more expensive.

Hospitality tickets are also a great way to ensure that you can get your hands on tickets that are high in demand, just like this tour.

How to get John Bishop tickets

This is sure to be a popular tour, so get online at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Selected dates are also available on platforms such as AXS, where the demand is expected to be slightly lower. You can also currently purchase for John Bishop's Cardiff show at Live Nation.

