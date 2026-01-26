The day we've all been waiting for arrived on 15th January, when Harry Styles announced his upcoming fourth studio album.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will be released on 6th March 2026, marking Harry's first release since 2022's Harry's House.

Fans speculated that a tour announcement was soon to follow, and they were right. The pop superstar has announced the Together, Together tour, which will see Styles play shows all over the world, including a residency at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

Given the difficulty of getting a tickets to Harry's last tour, Love on Tour, fans are gearing up for another ticketing battle for the HS4 tour.

That's where we come in. Here are our top tips and tricks for getting your hands on tickets for Harry Styles's 2026 world tour.

If you're trying for pre-sale tickets, you need to check out our AMEX pre-sale guide.

Jump to:

Harry Styles will be playing a six-night residency at Wembley later this year. Here are all the dates:

When do Harry Styles tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 11am on Friday 30th January.

When is the Harry Styles tour UK pre-sale?

Harry Styles. Jo Hale/Redferns

You'll have two chances to snag pre-sale tickets before general sale goes live for the Together, Together tour.

Both the American Express pre-sale and the Album Pre-Order pre-sale will last from 11am on Monday 26th January until 10am on Friday 30th January.

Bear in mind that the case is slightly different for the last two nights of the residency (20th June and 23rd June), where both pre-sales will run from 11am on Tuesday 27th January until 10am on Friday 30th January.

How much are Harry Styles tickets?

Ticket prices haven't yet been released for Harry Styles's 2026 tour, but we'll be sure to inform you when they are.

Tickets for Harry's last shows in Wembley started at around £50 for the cheapest seats and went up to over £300 for premium tickets.

How to get Harry Styles tickets?

We're not going to lie to you; tickets are going to be like gold dust for the Together, Together tour. But we're here to get you through it.

The first thing to do is check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, packed full of useful advice such as getting online at least 30 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Remember that tickets are also available at Live Nation, where demand may be slightly lower.

