Beloved kids TV show Gabby's Dollhouse is getting its first ever UK tour in 2026.

The Netflix series, about a young girl and her group of cat friends, will be coming to venues around the country for an all-new musical show.

According to the press release the plot sees Gabby "unbox a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a colour cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colours again to set things right."

The live show will be coming to dozens of UK theatres including the London Eventim Apollo and Manchester AO Arena, with at least two shows per venue.

Gabby's Dollhouse is the most-watched kids series on Netflix, so tickets to this would make the perfect Christmas present for families with little ones.

Here's how to get tickets.

When can I see Gabby's Dollhouse live in the UK next year?

How to get Gabby's Dollhouse UK tour tickets

Artist, Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales are currently live, having gone on sale at 10am on Friday 5th December and again on Monday 8th December.

These pre-sales will run until Wednesday 10th December, when general sale will go live at 10am.

BuyGabby's Dollhouse Live! tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do Gabby's Dollhouse UK tour tickets cost?

Based on the Glasgow prices, tickets are expected to cost between £30 and £70, although it will vary depending on the venue.

