Olivier nominated play The Truth is coming back to the West End this summer with a stacked TV cast in tow.

Ad

Ardal O'Hanlon, Stephen Mangan, Sarah Hadland and Janie Dee are all set to star in the acclaimed comedy which follows the tangled lives and secrets of two couples.

Originally written by playwright Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton, the show follows Michel (Mangan), a man who embarks on an affair with his best friend’s wife and, in the process, weaves a web of deception so great it becomes unclear who is deceiving whom.

In the press release it reads: "The Truth is a wickedly entertaining comedy where trust is fragile, loyalty is negotiable, and everyone has something to hide.

"This star-driven revival of the Olivier-nominated play peels back the lies we tell the people we love, and the ones we tell ourselves... Gripping, surprising and laugh-out-loud funny, The Truth is a night at the theatre you won't want to miss."

The Truth.

The show will mark a quick return to the London stage for The Split star, who performed alongside his co-star Nicola Walker in The Unicorn last year, Olivier-award winning actress Janie Dee is also coming off the back of a 2025 run of Fallen Angels at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

O'Hanlon and Hadland, best known for their work in major comedies like Father Ted and Miranda, have not been at the West End since 2023 and 2019, respectively.

The show is being produced by Simon Friend who followed up the announcement with: "The Truth is an ingenious puzzle of a play. What initially appears as a playful comedy about adultery effortlessly evolves into something much deeper, while remaining endlessly entertaining.

"When Florian's meticulously structured house of cards collapses, you realise that you’ve been in the hands of a writer in complete control of his craft.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

"Florian knows exactly how to pull the rug from under you, as he did repeatedly in The Father film, which was the last project we collaborated on. He does so again here, but there are considerably more laughs this time! Christopher Hampton’s lean and witty translation has enabled us to compile a cast to die for in this exciting return to the West End.”

The Truth will run from Tuesday 9 June – Saturday 12 September 2026 at the Apollo Theatre.

Tickets will be on sale from Friday 27 February.

Ad

Make sure you also check out our full guide to the best West End shows and the news of Catherine Tate starring in Oh, Mary!