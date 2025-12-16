A Wicked reunion is in the works, as Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are rumoured to be heading for the London stage in 2027.

Ad

The pair are said to be appearing in a West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George, although no official announcement has been made.

According to Deadline, the show is planning a summer 2027 run at The Barbican Theatre, which is also set to host Call the Midwife's Helen George in High Society, next May.

Sunday in the Park With George is a Tony-Award winning musical that has been dubbed by some as the world’s most acclaimed musical. Written by Sondheim and James Lapine, the show is based around George Seurat's famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

The adaptation follows Seurat as he struggles to complete what would become his masterpiece, becoming overwhelmed by his need to finish the hat. As a result, he isolates himself from everyone important to him, including long-time lover Dot.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ariana Grande has recently confirmed she'll be taking a break from popstardom after finishing up her 2026 Eternal Sunshine tour.

Speaking on Good Hang with Amy Poehler she said: “I'm very excited to do this small tour. But I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time.

"I’m going to give it my all, and it’s going to be beautiful, and I’m so grateful. I think that’s why I’m doing it. Because I’m like, one last hurrah. For now.”

Jonathan Bailey has likewise shared that he'll be pausing acting work to focus on his charity, The Shameless Fund. Which means a 2027 musical run would line up for both.

Bailey recently starred in Bridge Theatre's Richard II while Grande has never appeared on the West End stage. Let's hope, for the sake of Glinda and Fiyero fans, an announcement comes soon.

Ad

Make sure you also check out our Into the Woods review.