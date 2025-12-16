❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Wicked's Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey tipped to reunite on the London stage for beloved musical in 2027
The Wicked co-stars are rumoured to be returning to the world of musicals in 2027.
Published: Tuesday, 16 December 2025 at 11:20 am
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad