Glastonbury 2021 cancelled: When will music festival return?

Live music has been hugely impacted by the pandemic over the last year, with the cancellation of concerts, performances and festivals worldwide – including the iconic Glastonbury festival.

Advertisement

Thousands of wellies and camping chairs were left in cupboards up-and-down the country last year when the festival cancelled its 2020 event, postponing Glastonbury until 2021.

But will Glastonbury go ahead this year? And if not, when will it return?

Here’s everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2021.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Glastonbury 2021?

Bad news for festival fans – Glastonbury has been postponed for a second year in a row due to COVID-19.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the Glastonbury Festival account said that the legendary event will not be taking place this year.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it had become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down,” organisers Michael and Emily Eavis wrote.

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHd — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) January 21, 2021

They announced that ticket-holders who secured a ticker in October 2019 will be able to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, guaranteeing them the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

“We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!”

Will Glastonbury go ahead in 2022?

While Glastonbury has been officially pushed to 2022 and why official dates have not been confirmed, the festival is likely to fall on Wednesday 22nd June to Sunday 26th June 2022 judging by previous years.

In terms of the state of COVID by June 2022, the government estimates that the coronavirus vaccines will be available to all adults by at least Autumn 2021 – which should hopefully mean that normality will have resumed by next summer.

That being said, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis told The Guardian last year that the event could be bankrupted if it didn’t go ahead this year, warning: “We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt… It has to happen for us, we have to carry on. Otherwise it will be curtains. I don’t think we could wait another year.”

Hopefully the long-running festival will be able to hold out for another year and make a triumphant return in 2022.

Who will play Glastonbury in 2022?

While it’s far too early to tell which artists will be playing Glastonbury in 2022, it’s possible that the announced line-up for 2020, who were unable to headline due to COVID, could perform next year instead.

The likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were lined-up to play sets over the Glastonbury 2020 weekend in celebration of the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Speaking about Glastonbury 2021 in June last year, organiser Emily Eavis said that they had a number of “surprises” in store for the now-postponed festival, telling BBC 6 Music: “Because we’re rolling two festivals together, we’ve got a hell of a lot of surprises that we’re planning for the 50th and I think we’re going to try and get those things going for next year.”

With Glastonbury 2021 cancelled as well, fingers crossed those surprises will roll-on further to 2022.

Advertisement

For more to watch, visit our TV Guide.