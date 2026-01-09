The BBC has unveiled a new live in-person experience designed to let viewers dive into the worlds of their favourite TV shows.

Ad

UNBOXD Live in Birmingham, which the broadcaster has said is aimed at "16 to 24-year-olds and content creators", will invite young audiences to step inside a variety of different immersive pods.

The event will be hosted on 5th February at the Secret Space in Digbeth, which will be transformed into an arena packed with interactive zones, live moments and behind-the-scenes access to some of the BBC’s biggest titles.

Participants will be able to take on a real mission featured in The Traitors season 4, star in their own EastEnders scene from Albert Square, and tear through a Race Across the World speed-packing challenge.

They'll also be able to try their hand at BBC Sport’s Crossbar challenge, join the BBC Verify team to uncover how news stories are produced and broadcast, and have a go at being a dance DJ with Radio 1 presenters and producers on hand to show them the ropes.

The new UNBOXD Live in Birmingham event will include an EastEnders experience. BBC

There will be live sets from Birmingham-based DJs from BBC youth networks, panel chats and creator-focused sessions, while the BBC Early Careers Team will be offering advice on careers, CV building and apprenticeships.

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said in a statement: “UNBOXD Live is an immersive playground, bringing our favourite BBC content and shows to life, and putting younger audiences right at the heart of them."

He continued: "It is so important that the BBC remains relevant and supportive of the needs of young people in a fast-changing and often challenging world.”

Read more:

UNBOXD Live at the Secret Space in Digbeth will take place on Thursday 5th February – you can apply for free tickets now.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.