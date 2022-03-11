Best shows on Walter Presents
Deutschland 89
- 2020
- Drama
- Thriller
- 15
Summary:
Drama, starring Jonas Nay. In German
Why watch Deutschland 89?:
All three parts of the Deutschland spy series are available on Walter Presents (83, 86 and 89) and they perfectly blend a coming-of-age story with a Cold War thriller. The series tells the story of Martin Rauch, who is sent from East Germany by his aunt in the Secret Service to act as a spy in West Germany. RadioTimes.com called Deutschland 83 "an original take on a classic story".
Before We Die
- 2017
- Thriller
- Drama
Summary:
Swedish thriller, starring Marie Richardson
Why watch Before We Die?:
This Swedish crime drama was recently adapted for Channel 4 with Lesley Sharp. The original stars Marie Richardson as Hanna Svensson, a police officer with a strong moral compass which is tested when her colleague and lover disappears. Things are made even more complicated when Hanna finds out that her estranged son Christian is involved.
Dark Woods
- 2020
- Drama
- Crime/detective
Summary:
Drama, starring Matthias Brandt. In German
Why watch Dark Woods?:
This German crime thriller is inspired by real-life events, as high-ranking Hamburg police officer Thomas Bethge attempts to track down a serial killer over multiple decades. Not only that, but this is personal for Bethge, as his sister disappeared near where the gruesome murders took place.
Greyzone
- 2018
- Thriller
- Drama
Summary:
Scandinavian thriller about the events leading to a terror attack
Why watch Greyzone?:
This addictive Scandinavian thriller stars Game of Thrones' Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as a drone expert who is kidnapped and taken hostage by a terror cell requiring access to technology owned by her employers. It's a breathless drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Ride Upon the Storm
- Drama
Summary:
Drama about a devoutly religious family. In Danish
Why watch Ride Upon the Storm:
Sherlock's Lars Mikkelsen stars in this Danish series about the sons of a priest who can trace the routes of his family within the church back 250 years. They struggle with their father's godlike behaviour and make desperate decisions to try to gain his approval and their independence.
Monster
- Drama
Summary:
From Walter Presents comes a stylish Norwegian thriller that follows a police case spinning out of control. Can two detectives keep a lid on their own secrets as they pursue a brutal killer?
Why watch Monster?:
A seven-part Norwegian detective show about a case in which a young man is found dead and his girlfriend is missing. The two detectives leading the case have different approaches but both have skeletons in their closet and as the case deepens it threatens to spiral out of control.
Seaside Hotel
- Drama
Summary:
Richly-detailed Danish drama from Walter Presents set in the years 1928 to 1933. Young maid Fie becomes enmeshed in the hopes and intrigues of wealthy guests, and not-so-wealthy staff and locals.
Why watch Seaside Hotel?:
This Danish historical drama is set between the World Wars, between 1928 and 1933, and follows the lives of the titular hotel's staff and regulars as the mood changes from the optimism of the roaring '20s. The series centres on Fie, a kitchen maid who is promoted to chambermaid over a more experienced member of staff. There are three seasons available on Walter Presents.
Locked Up
- 2015
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 18
Summary:
Spanish drama with Maggie Civantos as Macarena Ferreiro, who is framed by her lover and boss for corporate fraud and ends up in a high-security jail surrounded by ruthless criminals.
Why watch Locked Up?:
Locked Up is a Spanish crime drama about a young woman who is sent to prison for tax offences. The series focuses on prison life, including the corruption of the officials. Locked Up was originally cancelled after two seasons but was revived by another channel for two more seasons, proving its enduring popularity and fanbase.
The Swingers
- Drama
Summary:
In this intense Dutch drama from Walter Presents, couples become fatally involved in dark and intimate relationships with neighbours
Why watch The Swingers?:
This soapy Dutch drama is about Steef and Rebecca, a couple who are delighted when the attractive music journalist Peter and his teacher girlfriend Eva move in next door. With themes of grief, crime and desperation, The Swingers is a domestic relationship thriller not to miss.
All the Sins
- 2019
- Drama
- Crime/detective
Summary:
A detective is forced to confront difficult home truths about his past, and his present, while on the trail of a serial killer in rural northern Finland.
Why watch All the Sins?:
A young Finish detective hunts for a serial killer in his home town, making him confront his own past in this intense crime drama. Set in a deeply religious community, the series tackles homophobia and fanaticism and, conveniently, sin.