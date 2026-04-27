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Philippa Perry talks the "cosy crime" renaissance, neighbour Richard Coles and husband Grayson Perry
Philippa Perry’s first foray into fiction is about a psychotherapist who turns to solving crime. A case of art imitating life?
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Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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