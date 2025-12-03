❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Witcher's Joey Batey reveals how his new novel embraces his Northern identity and being "forgotten" by those in power
Joey Batey's ambitious new novel shows life in the North - and the creativity that stems from there.
Published: Wednesday, 3 December 2025 at 4:20 pm
Authors
Helen DalyDeputy Digital Editor
Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad