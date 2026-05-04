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Former Death in Paradise lead recalls stint on beloved show: "I always knew whodunnit!"
Ardal O’Hanlon is a busy man. Not content with meeting the Pope and hearing people’s secret confessions, now he’s joining the band of cosy crime novelists.
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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