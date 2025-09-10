If you're looking for another book similar to A Particularly Nasty Case, then Radio Times has done the hard work for you with a helpful compilation of novels you're definitely adding to your TBR straight away.

Without further ado, get to know books like A Particularly Nasty Case below...

What to read after A Particularly Nasty Case by Adam Kay

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

A classic for a reason, Richard Osman brings together four loveable characters in a residential home who have a passion for solving cold cases. But when murder lands right on their doorstep, The Thursday Murder Club finally has a chance to crack a complex case playing out right in front of them - even if it puts them in danger.

The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood

The creator of Death in Paradise also has a series of gripping novels you'll devour if you loved A Particularly Nasty Case. We follow Judith Potts, a 77-year-old crossword setter who spots a brutal murder while swimming in the Thames. Though the police dismiss her, Judith teams up with Suzie and Becks to try and solve the crime themselves.

The Village Hall Vendetta by Jonathan Whitelaw

An entrepreneur gets a famous painting and plans to display it in the Lakes, but the unveiling event at Penrith Village Hall turns sour when someone comes with the aim to kill. Journalist Jason Brazel and his mother-in-law Amita have to find the killer before it's too late.

A Murder is Announced by Agatha Christie

You can't go too wrong with a classic Christie in your hands and A Murder is Announced is one of Miss Marple's finest crimes. The villagers of Chipping Cleghorn are a-buzz when an advertisement in the local paper reads: "A murder is announced and will take place on Friday October 29th, at Little Paddocks at 6:30pm." Is it a joke? Or a real threat? When a crowd begins to gather at the designated time, no one is laughing when the lights go out...

Postmortem by Patricia Cornwell

If you want something a little more serious then you need to dive into the mysteries of Patricia Cornwell. Postmortem introduces Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a medical examiner, who has a series of brutal murders to investigate.

The Postman Always Rings Twice by James M. Cain

The story of Frank Chambers and his lover Cora is one for the ages as their passionate affair results in murder. Cain's novel is widely regarded as one of the finest crime stories of the generation and worth visiting if you love a good thriller.

How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kirsten Perrin

In 1965, Frances Adams was told that she'd be murdered one day - but not told when. She then spent 60 years trying to prevent the crime that would result in her death. No one believed her, until she died. When her great-niece, Annie, arrives from London, she must investigate the decades-long mystery and work out who was responsible for Frances' death.

This is Going to Hurt by Adam Kay

If you haven't read This is Going to Hurt, then really, where have you been? Adam Kay's non-fiction memoir tells the unflinching account of his life as a junior doctor with a no-holds-barred account of his time on the NHS front line. At times hilarious, horrifying and heartbreaking, this diary offers a look at the life of a doctor with 97-hour weeks, life and death decisions and a constant tsunami of bodily fluids.

For this month’s midweek treat, Joanna sat down and read A Particularly Nasty Case, a murder mystery with all the classic elements of a crime novel. She paired it with a classic Mozzarella pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

For all the latest RT Book Club news, interviews, Q&As with the authors, reviews of previous books and more, visit The Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

Ad

You can purchase A Particularly Nasty Case by Adam Kay, our book of the month, at the Radio Times Shop.