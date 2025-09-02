Radio Times has scoured bookshelves to find the best things to read if you liked Not Quite Dead Yet so you don't have to. Read on for our picks!

What to read after Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson

The Missing Half by Ashley Flowers

Two women haunted by their sisters' unresolved disappearances come together in a gripping family-based mystery.

The Cleaner by Mary Watson

Esmie is a cleaner in a gated neighbourhood in Ireland and has a particular skill in going unnoticed. But while her clients think they're paying her to clean, she's on the hunt for dirt – and revenge.

With A Vengeance by Riley Sager

There's one train which has no stops – but it does have a deadly game of survival and revenge within its carriages. In 1942, Anna Matheson's family is destroyed by six individuals. Over a decade later, she's ready to get revenge on the train. However, when one of the passengers is murdered, she's got a race to find the killer before they can take another victim.

She Didn't See It Coming by Shari Lapena

When a woman disappears, a gorgeous apartment becomes a potential crime scene. Can the detectives find the mother/wife before it's too late?

Don't Open Your Eyes by Liv Constantine

A twisted psychological thriller following a woman who is tormented by horrible versions of the future – which become even more terrifyingly real by the day.

We Don't Talk About Carol by Kristen L. Berry

When a journalist uncovers a long-hidden family secret and its connection to a string of missing girls, a thriller is well and truly afoot. We Don't Talk About Carol delves deep into family trees, community secrets and motherhood.

The New Neighbours by Claire Douglas

Lena overhears that her new neighbours are planning a crime, but when she tells her family, they laugh off her worries. But the further Lena investigates, the more dangerous life gets for her...

It Should've Been You by Andrea Mara

Susan accidentally sends a bitchy message about her neighbour to the community WhatsApp and somehow, someone ends up dead. However, the plot thickens when she realises the victim's address was incorrectly given as Susan's – is someone out for her instead?

Don't Let Him In by Lisa Jewell

On the face of it, he's the perfect man and has taken over your life and your heart. But if you knew then what you know now, you wouldn't let him in...

