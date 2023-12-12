Her international fanbase led to a successful North American tour in 2019 and inclusion on the BBC's 100 Women list in 2020, while the following year she appeared as a guest judge on Idols South Africa (based on the Pop Idol format).

In 2019, it became known that Zahara was struggling with alcohol addiction, which had contributed to her developing liver disease, and the BBC reports that she was believed to have been hospitalised with liver complications.

On 27th November 2023, Zahara's family released a statement confirming that she had been admitted to hospital "following complaints about physical pains", but expressed hope that she would be "back on the road soon".

Tragically, she passed away just two weeks later, on Monday 11th December.

A new statement from the family reads: "It is with heavy hearts and deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and friend, Zahara.

"Surrounded by family and loved ones, Zahara departed this world on Monday 11th December 2023. She was a pure light and an even purer heart in this world.

"A beacon of hope, a gift and a blessing to us and countless people around the world.

It continues: "A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people's lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music.

"She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls.

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. May we remember Zahara not with sorrow, but with the healing, joy, kindness and inspiration she brought to us through her life and her music."

South Africa's sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa added: "I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry.

"Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music."