❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Doctor Who icon Tom Baker confirmed to play Sherlock Holmes once again – and reunite with beloved former TV companion
Baker will star opposite John Leeson in Sir Sherlock: The Red Letter Day.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 26 January 2026 at 11:39 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad