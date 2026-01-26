The worlds of Doctor Who and Sherlock Holmes continue to collide, with Fourth Doctor star Tom Baker set to play Holmes in a new audio drama.

Ad

The audio drama, titled Sir Sherlock: The Red Letter Day, will be released in March 2026, and will see the former consulting detective finally accept a knighthood in 1924.

"Having lived the quiet life on the Sussex Downs, Holmes is drawn back to London, where, joined by his friend Doctor John Watson, they are both embroiled in a new murder investigation," the synopsis says.

This will actually be the third time Baker will play the iconic detective, having previously done so in the BBC's on-screen adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles, and on stage in 1985’s The Mask of Moriarty.

Tom Baker and John Leeson for Sir Sherlock: The Red Letter Day. AUK Studios

Baker said in a statement: "Thanks to AUK Studios for letting me have another go at inhabiting the super sleuth. Third time lucky! I hope I did his pipe proud this time. Enjoy my return to Baker Street – very aptly named, I think."

A CD and novelisation of Sir Sherlock: The Red Letter Day are available to pre-order now via the production’s official Kickstarter page, and there is an additional bonus for Doctor Who fans.

That's because Baker will be acting alongside his former Doctor Who co-star John Leeson, who appeared as the voice of K9.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

He will play Doctor John Watson, and said in a statement: "It was a delight to work with Tom again and - at last – this time I was playing the Doctor!"

Other stars set to feature include Nicholas Rowe (Red Eye), who himself has portrayed Holmes in both Young Sherlock Holmes and Mr Holmes, as well as Katy Ashworth (CBeebies), the late Norman Eshley (New Tricks), Conrad Westmaas (Secret Diary of a Call Girl), Wink Taylor (Unsinkable), Barnaby Eaton-Jones (Carry On) and Ian Kubiak (Doctor Who - The Monthly Adventures).

Baker, who was made an MBE in the 2025 New Year Honours, starred in Doctor Who between 1974 and 1981.

Sir Sherlock: The Red Letter Day is available to pre-order now, with CDs and official novelisations available via Kickstarter.

Ad

Check out more of our Audio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.