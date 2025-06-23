A spokesperson addressed the audience and confirmed that the drummer had suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital but was alive.

The band have since shared a statement on social media, writing (via The Mirror): "Thank you so much to all the many, many messages regarding our drummer Lionel Duke, who suffered a cardiac arrest while performing at tonight's amazing concert ahead of Sting.

"We are awaiting news from the Heart and Chest hospital at Broad Green and thank the phenomenal team of medics present from On the Waterfront Liverpool's team who stepped in so swiftly to help our poor Lionel."

Following the events, Sting arrived on stage and told fans that the drummer was receiving treatment.

While on stage, Sting addressed the audience and said: "The drummer in the band before is OK. He's in hospital. All of us are praying he's going to be fine. Our thoughts are with him."

One fan who was in attendance said (via The Mirror): "We were kept updated, and Sting sang Fragile after asking us all to hold Lionel in our thoughts."

The Christians, whose name derives from the surname of the three original band members, were formed in 1985 and went on to have the highest-selling debut album of any artist at Island Records in the late '80s and early '90s.

Some of their popular songs are Words, Harvest for the World and Idea World. The band are next due to perform on Saturday 5th July at Llangollen Pavilion, but are yet to provide an update on their future dates.

