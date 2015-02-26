The Brits 2015 was certainly a brilliant night for Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran, who picked up more gongs following their Grammys triumphs earlier this month, including album of the year for Sheeran and British Global Success for Smith.

Advertisement

Paloma Faith scooped her first win, for British Female Solo, as did Taylor Swift, for International Female, while favourites including Foo Fighters and One Direction also went home happy.