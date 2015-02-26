The Brits 2015: winners in full
Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith dominate as Paloma Faith and Taylor Swift pick up their first Brits
The Brits 2015 was certainly a brilliant night for Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran, who picked up more gongs following their Grammys triumphs earlier this month, including album of the year for Sheeran and British Global Success for Smith.
Paloma Faith scooped her first win, for British Female Solo, as did Taylor Swift, for International Female, while favourites including Foo Fighters and One Direction also went home happy.
The night was jam-packed with entertainment, from an exclusive Kanye West performance to a rather dramatic Madonna finale, with Ant and Dec doing a superb job on hosting duties.
Here's the full list of winners from the night:
British album
WINNER: Ed Sheeran – X
Alt-J (This is All Yours), George Ezra (Wanted on Voyage), Royal Blood (Royal Blood), Sam Smith (In the Lonely Hour)
British breakthrough act
WINNER: Sam Smith
Royal Blood, Chvrches, FKA Twigs, George Ezra
British female solo artist
WINNER: Paloma Faith
Ella Henderson, FKA Twigs, Jessie Ware, Lily Allen
British male solo artist
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Damon Albarn, George Ezra, Paolo Nutini, Sam Smith
British group
WINNER: Royal Blood
Alt-J, Clean Bandit, Coldplay, One Direction
International male solo artist
WINNER: Pharrell Williams
Beck, Hozier, Jack White, John Legend
International female solo artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, Sia, St Vincent
International group
WINNERS: Foo Fighters
5 Seconds of Summer, The Black Keys, First Aid Kit, The War on Drugs
British single
WINNER: Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk
Calvin Harris (Summer), Clean Bandit ft Jess Glynne (Rather Be), Duke Dumont ft Jax Jones (I Got U), Ed Sheeran (Thinking Out Loud), Ella Henderson (Ghost), George Ezra (Budapest), Sam Smith (Stay With Me), Route 94 ft Jess Glynne (My Love), Sigma (Nobody to Love)
British global success award
WINNER: Sam Smith
Best video
WINNER: One Direction (You and I), Calvin Harris (Summer), Ed Sheeran (Thinking Out Loud), Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars (Uptown Funk), Sam Smith (Stay With Me)
British producer
WINNER: Paul Epworth
Alison Goldfrapp & Will Gregory, Flood, Jake Gosling
Critics’ choice
WINNER: James Bay
George the Poet, Years & Years