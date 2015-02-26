The Brits 2015 was certainly a brilliant night for Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran, who picked up more gongs following their Grammys triumphs earlier this month, including album of the year for Sheeran and British Global Success for Smith.

Advertisement

Paloma Faith scooped her first win, for British Female Solo, as did Taylor Swift, for International Female, while favourites including Foo Fighters and One Direction also went home happy.

The night was jam-packed with entertainment, from an exclusive Kanye West performance to a rather dramatic Madonna finale, with Ant and Dec doing a superb job on hosting duties.

Here's the full list of winners from the night:

British album

More like this

WINNER: Ed Sheeran – X

Alt-J (This is All Yours), George Ezra (Wanted on Voyage), Royal Blood (Royal Blood), Sam Smith (In the Lonely Hour)

British breakthrough act

WINNER: Sam Smith

Royal Blood, Chvrches, FKA Twigs, George Ezra

British female solo artist

WINNER: Paloma Faith

Ella Henderson, FKA Twigs, Jessie Ware, Lily Allen

British male solo artist

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Damon Albarn, George Ezra, Paolo Nutini, Sam Smith

British group

WINNER: Royal Blood

Alt-J, Clean Bandit, Coldplay, One Direction

International male solo artist

WINNER: Pharrell Williams

Beck, Hozier, Jack White, John Legend

International female solo artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, Sia, St Vincent

International group

WINNERS: Foo Fighters

5 Seconds of Summer, The Black Keys, First Aid Kit, The War on Drugs

British single

WINNER: Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk

Calvin Harris (Summer), Clean Bandit ft Jess Glynne (Rather Be), Duke Dumont ft Jax Jones (I Got U), Ed Sheeran (Thinking Out Loud), Ella Henderson (Ghost), George Ezra (Budapest), Sam Smith (Stay With Me), Route 94 ft Jess Glynne (My Love), Sigma (Nobody to Love)

British global success award

WINNER: Sam Smith

Best video

WINNER: One Direction (You and I), Calvin Harris (Summer), Ed Sheeran (Thinking Out Loud), Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars (Uptown Funk), Sam Smith (Stay With Me)

British producer

WINNER: Paul Epworth

Alison Goldfrapp & Will Gregory, Flood, Jake Gosling

Critics’ choice

WINNER: James Bay

Advertisement

George the Poet, Years & Years

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement