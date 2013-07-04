The Nolans' best-known track celebrated chart success in the UK when it reached number 3, number 2 in Ireland and number 1 in Japan.

Got To Pull Myself Together

A popular track from the band's album Making Waves, which stayed in the charts for 33 weeks.

Who's Gonna Rock You

Billy Ocean co-wrote this catchy tune, which reached number 12 in the UK charts.

Don't Make Waves

From the same album, this track reached a plucky number five in the Irish charts.

Sexy music

The group's third number 1 in Japan, Sexy Music won top prize at the Tokyo Music Festival in 1981.