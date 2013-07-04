The best of The Nolans
In honour of the late Bernie Nolan we celebrate the greatest tracks by the Irish pop group
Irish pop group The Nolans brought us many hits throughout their lengthy career. In celebration of lead singer Bernie Nolan, who sadly passed away today, here's a selection of the group's greatest hits...
I'm In The Mood For Dancing
The Nolans' best-known track celebrated chart success in the UK when it reached number 3, number 2 in Ireland and number 1 in Japan.
Got To Pull Myself Together
A popular track from the band's album Making Waves, which stayed in the charts for 33 weeks.
Who's Gonna Rock You
Billy Ocean co-wrote this catchy tune, which reached number 12 in the UK charts.
Don't Make Waves
From the same album, this track reached a plucky number five in the Irish charts.
Sexy music
The group's third number 1 in Japan, Sexy Music won top prize at the Tokyo Music Festival in 1981.