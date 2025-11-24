Edith Bowman opens up about replacing Sound of Cinema legend Matthew Sweet: "I hope that it does bring people to Radio 3"
Edith Bowman is now the voice of Radio 3's Sound of Cinema – and insists it's not dumbing down.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 24 November 2025 at 5:00 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad