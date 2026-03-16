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Zeb Soanes reveals why his stoke at age of 44 pushed him to star in play about Alec Guinness
After a stroke in 2021, Classic FM’s Zeb Soanes has got his dream job — playing 33 roles in a show about Sir Alec Guinness.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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