"I absolutely love Christmas and I’ve been having a fantastic time doing my show on BBC Radio Wales," Page said in a statement. "So when it came up that we could do a Christmas day show I knew that if there was anybody I’d want to share that with, it’s Mat. I love working with him, he’s so much fun."

Horne added that he "jumped at the chance" to do the show.

"I love working with Jo, I love Wales and I love doing radio," he said. "Christmas day is a special day and, particularly this year, it’s been very challenging for a lot of people, so it’s nice to feel like we might be bringing a little bit of joy."

The pair will be joined by fellow Gavin & Stacey cast members Melanie Walters, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, Steffan Rhodri, Robert Wilfort and Laura Aikman. Singers Bonnie Tyler and Shakin’ Stevens will also join in on the festivities, which include "some really good quizzes, classic Christmas music and a bit of fun".

But what about Nessa and Smithy? We don't know about Ruth Jones yet, but the BBC has confirmed the show will include a special message from co-creator James Corden.

Last year, the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special attracted a record number of viewers, becoming the biggest scripted show of the decade. It marked the show's return after a 10-year hiatus and, rather frustratingly, ended on a massive cliffhanger.

There has been much speculation about how and when the show might return, with the cast going back and forth on whether it will happen or not. Maybe this reunion and It is the time for Christmas miracles, after all.

All three seasons of Gavin & Stacey plus 2019's Christmas special are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.