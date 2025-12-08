❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Mishal Husain talks her new chapter, pressing Nigel Farage on Russia and the recent BBC troubles
Leaving the BBC has been a challenge for Mishal Husain, but at least she now gets to express her opinions – and have a Christmas lie-in!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 8 December 2025 at 5:01 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad