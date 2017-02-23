In a moment seen only by the audience at the O2 centre (the TV cameras were trying to keep up with everything else), one of the dancing houses blithely marched right over the edge of the stage - and fell into the audience. Ouch.

Falling House can take comfort in the knowledge that he (or she) is not the first to take a tumble on the Brit Awards stage. Who could forget 2015's Madonna performance where the Queen of Pop was pulled backwards down a flight of stairs in a tragic cape mishap?

Advertisement

The clumsy dancer also follows in the footsteps of Left Shark, whose Super Bowl performance with Perry has now become iconic. Hopefully the pop star isn't too annoyed that her backing dancers keep stealing the show.