Those nearby then administered CPR.

The mayor of Hamden, Lauren Garrett, later confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had suffered a "medical emergency" and had been transported to hospital by an ambulance. She asked fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

Fatman Scoop's family later announced his death in a post on his official Instagram page, saying the world had "lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life".

Fatman Scoop famously featured on Missy Elliott's 2005 hit Lose Control, alongside Ciara.

Missy Elliott was among those to lead tributes to the rapper, saying on X: "Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for strength during this difficult time,

"Fatman Scoop voice & energy have contributed to many songs that made the people feel happy and want to dance for over 2 decades. You impact is huge & will never be forgotten."

Producer and DJ Pure Cold (real name Birch Michael) also shared the news of Fatman Scoop's death, paying tribute: "You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me."

Musician and producer Questlove paid tribute on Instagram, saying: "I want to thank Fatman Scoop for being an embodiment of what hip hop was truly about. To just forget about your troubles and live in the moment and allow joy in.

"So sad to see you go my brother. You will be missed but you will never be forgotten."

Rapper Lil John marked Fatman Scoop's death by sharing a video of him recording his Lose Control verse on Instagram.

The Freeman family wrote in a statement on Instagram: "It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop.

"Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.

"FatManScoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend.

"He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage.

"FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club," the statement continued. "His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infection and the generosity he extended to all will be deepy missed but never forgotten.

"As we mourn the loss of FatManScoop, we also celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched.

"FatMan Scoop's legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever," the family said.

Fatman Scoop famously collaborated with the likes of Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and more.

He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2015.

He is father to two children.