Bob Dylan albums in order: Full list of album releases
The star's decorated 60-plus-year career comes with an enviable catalogue of era-defining hits.
Bob Dylan has cemented a legacy within the music industry – with a 60-plus-year career that has rarely slowed down.
The 83-year-old performer has consistently been releasing new music since he first unveiled his debut album back in 1962, and is credited as a cause for change in popular music and era-defining sound.
With Timotheé Chalamet transforming into the star in the Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown, Dylan's work continues to be instilled in a new generation of music lovers.
Thankfully, they have a heck of a catalogue to get through as well – with Dylan releasing 40 studio albums, 21 live albums, and 17 volumes of The Bootleg Series just to start with.
Here's the full rundown of Dylan's impressively stacked body at work, starting right at the beginning.
What studio albums has Bob Dylan released?
To date, Bob Dylan has released 40 studio albums, starting in 1962.
In order, they are:
- Bob Dylan (1962)
- The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (1963)
- The Times They Are a-Changin' (1964)
- Another Side of Bob Dylan (1964)
- Bringing It All Back Home (1965)
- Highway 61 Revisited (1965)
- Blonde on Blonde (1966)
- John Wesley Harding (1967)
- Nashville Skyline (1969)
- Self Portrait (1970)
- New Morning (1970)
- Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (1973)
- Dylan (1973)
- Planet Waves (1974)
- Blood on the Tracks (1975)
- The Basement Tapes (1975)
- Desire (1976)
- Street-Legal (1978)
- Slow Train Coming (1979)
- Saved (1980)
- Shot of Love (1981)
- Infidels (1983)
- Empire Burlesque (1985)
- Knocked Out Loaded (1986)
- Down in the Groove (1988)
- Oh Mercy (1989)
- Under the Red Sky (1990)
- Good as I Been to You (1992)
- World Gone Wrong (1993)
- Time Out of Mind (1997)
- "Love and Theft" (2001)
- Modern Times (2006)
- Together Through Life (2009)
- Christmas in the Heart (2009)
- Tempest (2012)
- Shadows in the Night (2015)
- Fallen Angels (2016)
- Triplicate (2017)
- Rough and Rowdy Ways (2020)
- Shadow Kingdom (2023)
What live albums has Bob Dylan released to date?
On top of his main recordings, Dylan has routinely released recordings from live shows and performances as their own separate releases.
These are:
- Before the Flood (1974)
- Hard Rain (1976)
- Bob Dylan at Budokan (1978)
- Real Live (1984)
- Dylan & the Dead (1989)
- MTV Unplugged (1995)
- Live 1961–2000: Thirty-Nine Years of Great Concert Performances (2001)
- Live at the Gaslight 1962 (2005)
- Live at Carnegie Hall 1963 (2005)
- Classics Live (2007)
- In Concert – Brandeis University 1963 (2010)
- The 1966 Live Recordings (2016)
- The Real Royal Albert Hall 1966 Concert (2016)
- Live in Sydney 1966 (2016)
- Live 1962–1966: Rare Performances from the Copyright Collections (2018)
- The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings (2019)
- The Complete Budokan 1978 (2023)
- Another Budokan 1978 (2023)
- The 1974 Live Recordings (2024)
What other releases are there?
While Dylan has consistently released music, a number of unauthorised recordings of his performances have made their way into the hands of fans.
The Bootleg Series has since been acquired by Sony – with a staggering 17 volumes of unauthorised recordings compiled and released as records.
These have been released between 1991 and 2023.
He's also participated in a number of soundtracks and performed covers which have been released as separate singles.
