How to have the holiday of a lifetime every single year

Enjoy year after year of trips to spectacular European destinations with the Holiday Property Bond

There's a certain satisfaction in knowing you’ve made the perfect choice of holiday. Whether it’s the facilities on offer, the overall comfort and charm or a location that’s as picturesque as it is practical, there’s plenty to get right.

Offering a selection of over 1,500 properties across more than 30 stunning locations in the UK and Europe, the Holiday Property Bond provides unique, flexible holiday options for every stage of life. Whether you’re planning a family break during the school holidays or making plans for a golden retirement, HPB keeps on giving throughout your life. And with the ability to pass your Bond on, it’s a gift your children (and their children) can enjoy for years to come.

Of course, the best way to understand HPB is by talking to the Bondholders themselves. Ian Underwood and his wife Ruth have been enjoying HPB holidays for over three decades. So, what’s the appeal?

“We haven’t looked back”

“Holidays, food, wine… what more could you ask for?” laughs Ian Underwood, a retired Royal Engineers Lt. Col. Having spent much of their lives overseas with the forces, Ian and his wife Ruth are passionate about travelling and food, and for them, HPB brings the best of both these worlds together.

“We love our holidays, and we love good food and wine, and with HPB, we get all three,” says Ian. “We’re huge fans of seafood, and with so many Bond sites on or near the sea, we’re spoilt for choice. Whether it’s dining out or buying it fresh to cook ourselves, we’re always experimenting. Our very first Bond holiday was an amazing food and drink ‘Theme Week’ at Stigliano in Tuscany, Italy.”

“It was a good friend and neighbour who introduced us to HPB. We arranged a Private Tour at Sibton Park in Kent and liked what we saw,” says Ruth. “That was over 30 years ago and we haven’t looked back. We’ve even added to our Bond several times since. This has allowed us to take longer breaks, more often. But we also take advantage of the short-notice, points-free system, which allows us to book properties without using any of our Holiday Points.”

Living it up at Le Manoir

Ruth adds: “This latest break at Le Manoir du Hilguy is for four weeks, and we’ve already booked another three weeks next year – we love it here! It’s not just the magnificent location and grounds, but also the people. Bondholders in general are a sociable bunch, but we find they are especially friendly here, and many are foodies like us.

“The on-site restaurant is exceptional. It’s a great meeting place, and although we may start off eating on our own, we always end up sharing desserts, wine and lots of stories. There’s a wonderful sense of camaraderie here.”

“Of course, we’re not just here for the beer,” quips Ian. “This is a lovely area with endless places to visit. It’s steeped in history and tradition, and there always seems to be a fête or festival somewhere. The Breton countryside is spectacular, as are the beaches – perfect for working up an appetite or walking off another delicious lunch!”

Making memories

“We have managed to tear ourselves away from Le Manoir and enjoyed many of the other Bond locations,” enthuses Ian. “Our daughter joined us at Sibton Park in Kent, Tigh Mor in the Scottish Highlands, and Constant in the Dordogne, and several years ago friends joined us at Duloe Manor in Cornwall, where we went on a fish cookery course at Rick Stein’s in Padstow.”

From charming Cotswold cottages to majestic 19th-century mansions, HPB properties are designed with you in mind. In fact, becoming one of over 40,000 HPB Bondholders opens up a world of holiday adventures, where young and old alike can delight in year after year of stress-free breaks – in and out of school terms. Whether you’re a foodie, like Ian, or prefer to spend your holidays cycling, walking, or simply relaxing by the pool, HPB has something for everyone.

Request your fully illustrated holiday property brochure