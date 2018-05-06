Who Wants To Be a Millionaire viewers divided over new host Jeremy Clarkson – but some want a full series

And if you don't like Clarkson there are always the questions to entertain you...

Jeremy Clarkson is, shall we say, a divisive figure so there were always going to be some people who didn’t enjoy him fronting the new run of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.

His sardonic responses to contestants who were struggling with some of the earlier questions didn’t go down well with those who thought the show should provide a more supportive environment…

Jeremy Clarkeson has always even a patronising git and do far tonight he’s bang on form! Who else wants his chair to fall backwards under the weight of his big fat ego #jeremyclarkeson #patronisinggit #whowantstobeamillionaire — Claire Addey (@Telynsmam) May 5, 2018

Jeremy Clarkson is SO wrong for this show. Insulting the contestants and their phone a friend does not give them confidence to answer the questions. #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Rob Innes (@RobInnes87) May 5, 2018

#whowantstobeamillionaire clarkson is rude & condescending, no wonder the contestant was nervous.people don’t want to be told they aren’t very good or they can buy a house where they come from with a few thousands. — Val Watson (@vally10) May 5, 2018

Others, though, loved Clarkson in the seat formerly occupied by Chris Tarrant and thought his brand of humour was perfect for the show…

Coughing jokes … Trump jokes … Yorkshire accents 👌🏽 Jeremy Clarkson has already nailed it! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — S Babs (@sbabs90) May 5, 2018

Jeremy Clarkson is great at this. I know I'm not in the majority on this, but I love it when TV presenters aren't afraid to say what we're thinking. #whowantstobeamillionaire — James, Chaostician (@MrTuxed0) May 5, 2018

Clarkson is perfect for this. Already convinced me. #whowantstobeamillionaire #WWTBAM — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) May 5, 2018

#whowantstobeamillionaire I think people need to get a grip, if you don't like Jeremy Clarkson don't watch the programme, there are plenty of TV channels to entertain you. Personally I think he is smashing it 😁 — Laura Welfare (@WelfareLaura) May 5, 2018

Clarkson is already way better than tarrant #whowantstobeamillionaire — lee mccleary (@81Lmc) May 5, 2018

Some were even demanding a full series for Clarkson…

There HAS to be a full series of #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire. A great decision by @ITV to bring it back and Clarkson more than a fitting replacement for Tarrant. — Andy Halls (@AndyBizarre) May 5, 2018

I like the new format and Jeremy Clarkson is a great host, please pick this up for a full series ITV #whowantstobeamillionaire — Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) May 5, 2018

Clarkson is belting at this. Make a full series @ITV #whowantstobeamillionaire — 🌈 Paul 🌈 (@PJN74) May 5, 2018

And others were just enjoying the work of the question-setters…

I don’t think #whowantstobeamillionaire will ever have a better question that this… pic.twitter.com/HmmJCgDW1U — Martin Coad (@MartinCoad86) May 5, 2018

Here’s to more gems like that as Who Wants To Be a Millionaire continues throughout the week at 9pm on ITV.