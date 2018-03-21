Jodie Whittaker and the cast of Doctor Who join David Tennant to support World Down Syndrome Day

The new Doctor Who cast members, led by 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker have turned out in support of World Down Syndrome day with a set of pictures shared on Twitter with the hashtag #WDSD18.

Whittaker and her co-stars Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill took time out of filming series 11 of the long-running BBC sci-fi drama to show their support for the international event, which aims to raise awareness and celebrate the people around the world born with the disease. This year’s theme is “what I bring to my community” – which highlights all the ways people with Down’s syndrome make a difference.

The photos were shared by Shabang, a charity based in Whittaker’s home area of Huddersfield who told RadioTimes.com that the actress is “always extremely supportive”.

In another photo, the star sports a pair of multi-coloured socks to represent the extra chromosomes of people with Down’s Syndrome as per the #LotsOfSocks campaign that goes hand-in-hand with the lead up to World Down Syndrome Day each year.

Best Time Lord ever supports World Down Syndrome Day #WDSD18 . We love you Jodie xx pic.twitter.com/jsRVGvNY85 — Shabang Theatre (@shabangtheatre) March 21, 2018

Whittaker has followed in the footsteps (quite literally) of former Doctor Who stars David and Georgia Tennant (nee Moffat), who shared a similar photo, as seen below.

The only cause worthy enough for me to suffer a foot that close to my face. #wdsd18 #LotsOfSocks #davidtennant pic.twitter.com/QWUkgfqY3U — Georgia Tennant (@georgiaEtennant) March 21, 2018

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 21st March every year. You can donate to Shabang at their website