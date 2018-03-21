Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Jodie Whittaker and the cast of Doctor Who join David Tennant to support World Down Syndrome Day

Jodie Whittaker and the cast of Doctor Who join David Tennant to support World Down Syndrome Day

The 13th Doctor was joined by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill

Jodie Whittaker, shabangtheatre on Twitter, SL

The new Doctor Who cast members, led by 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker have turned out in support of World Down Syndrome day with a set of pictures shared on Twitter with the hashtag #WDSD18.

Advertisement

Whittaker and her co-stars Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill took time out of filming series 11 of the long-running BBC sci-fi drama to show their support for the international event, which aims to raise awareness and celebrate the people around the world born with the disease. This year’s theme is “what I bring to my community” – which highlights all the ways people with Down’s syndrome make a difference.

The photos were shared by Shabang, a charity based in Whittaker’s home area of Huddersfield who told RadioTimes.com that the actress is “always extremely supportive”.

In another photo, the star sports a pair of multi-coloured socks to represent the extra chromosomes of people with Down’s Syndrome as per the #LotsOfSocks campaign that goes hand-in-hand with the lead up to World Down Syndrome Day each year.

Whittaker has followed in the footsteps (quite literally) of former Doctor Who stars David and Georgia Tennant (nee Moffat), who shared a similar photo, as seen below.

Advertisement

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 21st March every year. You can donate to Shabang at their website

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker, shabangtheatre on Twitter, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Karen Gillan as Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Why Karen Gillan’s Nebula could be the key to Avengers: Infinity War

Jodie Whittaker Doctor

6 things Jodie Whittaker has just revealed about Doctor Who

The Doctor Dances

Christopher Eccleston says he “lost faith and trust and belief” in Doctor Who bosses while filming

Christopher Eccleston in Come Home

Christopher Eccleston: “I feel an idiot” for not realising extent of Harvey Weinstein abuse

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more