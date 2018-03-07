Accessibility Links

Did you spot Alan Partridge actor Kevin Eldon in EastEnders?

Did you spot Alan Partridge actor Kevin Eldon in EastEnders?

Eldon – who has also cropped up in Game of Thrones – made a fleeting appearance as a hitman

British veteran actor Kevin Eldon made a brief appearance in EastEnders last night, becoming one of an elite group of British actors to have appeared in both the long-running BBC soap and the biggest show in the world, Game of Thrones.

The star appeared as Victor, a hitman who Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) hired to take out Aidan Maguire (Patrick Bergin).

Eldon – who has appeared in countless British comedy films and TV shows such as Hot Fuzz, Four Lions and Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge – previously made cameo appearances in Game of Thrones: first as an actor in a Braavos play that Arya watches in season six, and then again in season seven as one of the Goldcloaks that Gendry hits with his hammer.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see the actor pop up in the Queen Vic:

Kevin Eldon enthusiasts will be glad to know that he can currently be seen in Channel 4 sitcom Damned, which is in the middle of its second season (Wednesdays at 10pm).

It’s not the first crossover of this kind. Last year, Eddie Eyre, the actor who played Gerold Hightower in GoT, made a very brief appearance in the soap, plus, it was reported last month that Alice Nokes – who is best known for her role as Grant and Tiffany Mitchell’s daughter Courtney – has landed a part on the final season of the fantasy series.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

