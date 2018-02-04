Accessibility Links

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann is Doctor Who’s brother – but he was “too nervous” to speak to Jodie Whittaker

Stephen McGann's brother is fellow actor Paul McGann, who played the Eighth Doctor in 1996

Is there a doctor in the house? At the NTAs there were plenty – and Call the Midwife’s Stephen McGann (who stars as Doctor Turner and also happens to be the Eighth Doctor’s brother) managed to find the perfect shot of him with the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Doctor Who’s former showrunner Steven Moffat.

But despite his glee, the actor found himself too nervous to introduce himself to Paul McGann’s successor.

“How great a picture was that?” he told RadioTimes.com. “You’re not supposed to talk about just how cool it is to be the Eighth Doctor’s brother as well, and the fact is, when you looked at – hang on a minute, that’s the Thirteenth! But my favourite bit is still Moffat with this glorious light shining behind him, and I couldn’t resist it.

“What’s always wonderful about Doctor Who is, it went right around the world, far more than my normal witterings do, you know, and it went right around, and you get reminded every now and again that the worldwide love for that show is just so universal.

“And just, there’s a little bit of a thrill having her in the front, and him behind. Still after all these years you just go…”

And then he pulled this face.

So did he calm himself down and introduce himself to Jodie Whittaker as “the Doctor’s brother”? Absolutely not.

“I’m way too nervous. WAY too nervous,” he explained.

Sometimes even the stars get starstruck…

