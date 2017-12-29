EastEnders viewers devastated as Abi Branning is declared brain dead

The younger daughter of Max Branning is in hospital after falling from a roof in a dramatic Christmas Day episode

EastEnders is hardly a forum for cheerful celebration come Christmas and this year has been no different. The festive period has seen a dramatic chain of events for the Branning family which culminated in sisters Lauren and Abi taking a tumble from the roof of the Queen Vic in a bid to prevent their dad, Max, from committing suicide.

The siblings were rushed to hospital but while Lauren woke up and looks set to recover, things aren’t looking so good for Abi as she was declared “brain stem dead” by doctors who told Max she had “zero chance of regaining consciousness”.

Is the younger Branning sister set to meet her maker? After 11 years on the soap, EastEnders viewers were pretty upset over the character’s fate, especially as Abi fell after trying to save Lauren’s life…

abi resented lauren for such a long time and died saving her. that makes me so sad #EastEnders — ‏َ (@tillykeepers) December 28, 2017

can’t believe after all these years abi died trying to save lauren💔…. #eastenders — Holly♡ (@vougelucytina) December 28, 2017

abi was just trying to save lauren and she is brain dead i can’t cope 💔 #Eastenders — nic 🎄 (@ilovejojoyner) December 28, 2017

Lauren was the one who grabbed Abi’s arm by impulse but ended up pulling her down and now Abi’s the one brain dead 😶 #EastEnders — Holly (@Hollyopenshaw_) December 29, 2017

And many took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Branning sister as her demise looked inevitable:

Now that I've thought about it I feel so bad that Abi is dead in I know I said I don't care about her but still she's been in the show for years ever since I started watching she's always been in it so I do find it sad that she's died 💔😢 #Eastenders — Laura (@kana_fan18) December 29, 2017

Lauren & Abi Branning Will FOREVER Be @bbceastenders BEST & Most ICONIC Sisters. I Can't even explain how much I'm going to miss My Fave @jacquelineMjos & @LornaFitz0 on Screen Together. #Proud #EastEnders ❤️💕💔🤗 pic.twitter.com/qmHWMy7aKO — Chelsea (@_ChelseaPrice) December 29, 2017

Some were left disappointed by how her death played out.

Rather sad that in the rush to tie up storylines, Abi Branning had no Jay, Ben, Donna or her own mother in the #Eastenders waiting room. But thank you @LornaFitz0 for 11 brilliant years – I loved Abi as a character. — Steve Coats-Dennis (@blondsteve) December 28, 2017

Disappointed in Eastenders tonight after such a dramatic Christmas episode. Where's all Abi & Lauren's friends? no one else in the square seems bothered, where's Tanya gone? Very unrealistic. #rant — SHANNON (@ShannonBarry96) December 28, 2017

I feel like Abi deserved more for her death storyline…only Max was there for her, no one else like her family or friends…i hope it gets tied up better in tommorows episode. #EastEnders — 💞 (@dobrevdelenaxo) December 28, 2017

Especially when it came to the absence of her mother, Tanya, at her bedside:

Also, where has Tanya gone? Could they only get Jo Joyner for a certain number of days? As if she wouldn’t be there by Abi’s side. #EastEnders — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) December 28, 2017

@dollyjoyner Where was Tanya in today’s episode of Eastenders her daughters where in Hospital Abi in a coma. — Nas (@Neverland1231) December 29, 2017

But while Abi’s fate looked sealed, there were a few viewers still praying for a miracle.

I don't believe that was Abi's last episode now I'm rhinking she may recover, like Fi said 'miracles do happen' #EastEnders — Secret Account (@DisabledAsian) December 29, 2017

What will become of Abi? EastEnders continues tonight at 8pm on BBC1.