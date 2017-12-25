The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Benjamina Ebuehi been up to since she left GBBO?

How far did she get in the competition? What’s she been doing ever since? Everything you need to know about the former Bake Off contestant

A quarter-finalist from the Class of ’16, Benjamina won over the nation with her old meets new bakes and friendship with Selasi Gbormittah #Benjalasi. In fact, when Benjamina was booted from the tent in week eight of the competition, viewers called for the teaching assistant to return.

So, what has she been up to since her Bake Off days? Here’s all you need to know…

Name: Benjamina Ebuehi

Age: 25

Job: Now pursuing a career in food

Series: Series 7

Week Eliminated: 8 (Tudor Week)

Twitter: @bakedbybenji

What has Benjamina been up to since Bake Off?

Good news: although Benjamina was a teaching assistant during her time on the show, she’s now decided to follow her baking passion full time.

As well as running her own blog, Carrot & Crumb, Benjamina now teaches baking for social enterprise Luminary Bakery, which aims to pass employable skills to some of London’s most disadvantaged women.

And yes, she does still keep in touch with her Bake Off contestants, with the Class of ’16 getting together to watch the final of this year’s competition…

Plus, she’s still good friends with Selasi – the pair have filmed several baking recipes for BBC Food together…

