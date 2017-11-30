American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two

The pair are said to have quit the series amid disagreements with producers

Michael Green and Bryan Fuller, the helmsmen behind Amazon’s big budget sci-fi series American Gods, have left the series ahead of its second season, reports Variety.

The duo informed the cast – which includes former Hollyoaks star Ricky Whittle and X Files’ Gillian Anderson – of their departure on Wednesday, and half of the scripts for the season have already been written, added Deadline.

However, the US entertainment site’s suggestion that Neil Gaiman – whose novels the series is based on – was in the running to replace them was quickly shot down by the author on Twitter. Gaiman assured a fan that he would be “retiring from showrunning” after wrapping the upcoming Good Omens next year.

No, it's not true at all. I'm showrunning Good Omens in the UK until next year, then retiring from showrunning and going back to writing novels for a living. https://t.co/nsmx7OkLzK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

Variety suggests that the pair are quitting the show after clashing with producer Fremantle Media over “budget and direction”.

The news comes a year after Fuller stepped down as showrunner of Star Trek: Discovery amid creative disagreements with CBS.

Both writers have plenty of work to fall back on, though. Green has been signed on to pen the script for the sequel to Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express adaptation and is also working on Netflix drama Raising Dion, while Fuller is focusing on Apple’s Amazing Stories.