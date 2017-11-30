Accessibility Links

American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two

The pair are said to have quit the series amid disagreements with producers

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 20: Michael Green and Bryan Fuller attend the premiere of Starz's 'American Gods' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images, BA)

Michael Green and Bryan Fuller, the helmsmen behind Amazon’s big budget sci-fi series American Gods, have left the series ahead of its second season, reports Variety.

The duo informed the cast – which includes former Hollyoaks star Ricky Whittle and X Files’ Gillian Anderson – of their departure on Wednesday, and half of the scripts for the season have already been written, added Deadline.

However, the US entertainment site’s suggestion that Neil Gaiman – whose novels the series is based on – was in the running to replace them was quickly shot down by the author on Twitter. Gaiman assured a fan that he would be “retiring from showrunning” after wrapping the upcoming Good Omens next year.

Variety suggests that the pair are quitting the show after clashing with producer Fremantle Media over “budget and direction”.

The news comes a year after Fuller stepped down as showrunner of Star Trek: Discovery amid creative disagreements with CBS.

Both writers have plenty of work to fall back on, though. Green has been signed on to pen the script for the sequel to Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express adaptation and is also working on Netflix drama Raising Dion, while Fuller is focusing on Apple’s Amazing Stories.

