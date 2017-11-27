Exclusive first-look picture from Luther creator’s new pre-apocalyptic cop drama Hard Sun

If the current state of the world leaves you feeling that the apocalypse is nigh, then good news – Luther creator Neil Cross has created the drama just for you. Called Hard Sun, his new cop series follows two police officers called Robert Hicks and Elaine Renko (Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn) who are trying to keep order in a society on the brink of chaos.

Advertisement

Why so chaotic, you might ask? Well, in the world of Hard Sun the Earth’s destruction is not assured, but a mere five years away – so why wouldn’t you try and see what you could get away with?

It’s an exciting pitch for a very different sort of series – and now RadioTimes.com can unveil an exclusive new picture from the hotly-tipped drama, showing Sturgess and Dean’s troubled ‘tecs in front of the smouldering ruins of London (see main image). Just the January pick-me-up we’ll need after Christmas, eh?

“Imagine the world you see when you look out your window… except it’s been given a death sentence,” Cross, most well-known for creating acclaimed Idris Elba drama Luther, recently said of the new series.

“This isn’t science fiction. This is the real world. There’s no hero to come save us; no contingency plan. What’s it like, trying to keep order, trying to enforce the law in a city that, day by day, slips closer to certain destruction?

“What’s the point of justice in the face of Armageddon?”

Guess we’ll be finding out soon enough – though hopefully, just in the TV show for now. Things in the real world haven’t got QUITE this bad yet…right?

Advertisement

Hard Sun will air on BBC1 in January 2018