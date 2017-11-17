Judge Rinder to re-launch Crown Court as it returns to TV after 30 years

Crown Court, the classic daytime courtroom drama of the seventies and eighties, is coming back to TV after a 30-year hiatus – and it will kick off with a brand-new case presided over by Judge Rinder.

Advertisement

The original series ran for over 800 episodes and featured acting talent from Colin Firth to Ben Kingsley, Peter Capaldi to Juliet Stevenson. It followed events as they unfolded in the courtroom of the fictional town of Fulchester up until the jury gave their verdict.

Now the show is making a comeback on ITV, starting with a new two-part murder trial inspired by a real-life case of arsenic poisoning.

TV personality and Strictly Come Dancing star Robert Rinder, otherwise known as Judge Rinder, will oversee the case of a man accused of murdering his wife.

In the first of two parts we’ll hear from the prosecution witnesses as they give evidence against James Byron. These doctors, police, friends and family members will portray him as an adulterous and callous man with a “penchant for poison”.

But there is doubt: was this murder, or could it have been a tragic accident – or even suicide?

Judge Rinder will guide us through this complex legal case, inviting viewers to make a decision before revealing the verdict of the original jury in the case that inspired this storyline.

Advertisement

Crown Court will return to ITV later this year