Coronation Street: Faye’s fate revealed following HIV test results

Coronation Street teenager Faye Windass has tested negative for HIV, as boyfriend Seb Franklin reeled from the discovery his results were positive.

In tonight’s double bill, the young couple were told the news by doctors after they were alerted by Seb’s low white blood cell count detected as he recovers in hospital after falling off a ladder.

Earlier this week when mum Abi revealed her son may have contracted HIV from a previous partner, which meant he in turn could have infected Faye, tests were swiftly ordered.

Faye was the first to learn her fate as she was told her test was clear, as Seb struggled to get his head around his positive diagnosis. This kicks off a long-term storyline in which Corrie tackles the sensitive subject of HIV in young people and the misconceptions surrounding the condition.

Speaking about his character’s predicament, actor Harry Visinoni said: “Seb is confused when he gets his results. He’s totally ignorant about everything and has heard you can die from HIV. When I started work on the storyline I felt really ignorant myself because until this point, I didn’t realise you can live a with HIV and it not affect your daily life.

“It surprised me there is still such a stigma, so it’s great to be a part of the story and do my bit to help rid the prejudice around HIV. Hopefully, the audience will learn more about the subject than they did beforehand.”

Next week explores the impact of Seb’s news on his relationship with Faye, as he fears it will change things between them. And following tonight’s arrest of Anna Windass who has been accused of deliberately pushing Seb from the ladder, Seb is forced to move in with the Metcalfes as he can’t be around his girlfriend’s mother while the assault investigation is going on.

Can the lad find some stability as he takes steps to living with being HIV positive?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

