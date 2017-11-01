Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Emmerdale: Lachlan launches surprise attack on Robert

Emmerdale: Lachlan launches surprise attack on Robert

The power struggle at Home Farm has taken a fresh twist

Screen Shot sadasdasdasdas2017-10-31 at 10.22.19

Scheming Robert Sugden has had the tables well and truly turned on him in tonight’s Emmerdale after his bitter enemy Lachlan White abducted and attacked him.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s episode saw Lachlan lie when he told Robert that a pregnant Rebecca had gone into labour.

After whisking Robert away in his car, Lachlan then drove an unsuspecting Mr Sugden to a deserted farm, where he pummelled him to the ground and threatened to smash his face in with a rock!

Screen Shot sadasdasdas-10-31 at 10.21.51

Robert was left desperately assuring Lachlan that he would now show him respect in the future.

But will Robert end up being a man of his word? After all, he’s no stranger to a spot of double dealing and backstabbing…

Screen Shot jsdaojsdojasoi2017-10-31 at 10.22.47

As things stand, Lachlan has been welcomed back into the fold at Home Farm after earning the forgiveness of Lawrence.

But with him also having vowed to kill his grandfather, will Lachlan go through with his plan?

And will Robert choose to rock the boat now that Lachlan has shown himself capable of getting the upper hand?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

ITV - DB

Coronation Street: Rita’s fate revealed in emotional scenes

(BBC, TL)

Dr Michael Mosley: how diet could conquer depression

Everything Emmerdale

Screen Shot sadasdasdasdas2017-10-31 at 10.22.19
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Itv - DB

Emmerdale: Lachlan gets deadly revenge on Robert and Lawrence?

58326

Emmerdale spoilers: Robert Sugden and new screen family take over at Home Farm – first look details

aarontues

Emmerdale: Aaron covers for Robert after Liv’s brush with death – here’s what happens next

17_10_EMM_ROBERT_WORRIES_02

Emmerdale: Robert orders Chrissie’s murder!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more