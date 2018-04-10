Accessibility Links

Radio 1 starts weekend shows on Friday in major schedule change

Saturdays singer Mollie King will front a new show with Matt Edmondson and Scott Mills will host The Official Chart Show

The BBC has announced a major shakeup of its Radio 1 schedules, with the station now starting its weekend programming on Fridays, meaning Nick Grimshaw, Clara Amfo and Greg James will reduce their hosting duties to four shows a week.

The changes will bring in a fresh batch of shows from June, including a new Friday afternoon broadcast (1-4pm), fronted by Matt Edmondson and Saturdays star Mollie King.

Mollie said: “This is an absolute dream for me! The only person more excited than me is my mum – who is delighted I finally have a proper job!”

Matt added: “Radio 1 is known for its Big Weekends, but I never imagined the weekend would get THIS big. Mollie popped in to be a co-host a few weeks ago and was so bloody brilliant we couldn’t let her go! I can’t wait to get started, but I have warned Mollie that there’s only room for one fashion icon on the show, and it’s me.”

The shakeup will also see Scott Mills hosting The Official Chart Show at 4pm on Friday afternoons (4-7pm). He’ll be replacing Greg James.

Scott said: “I was sat with my Mum when I got this news, and she actually cried because I’ve been pretending to do the chart show on Radio 1 since I was 8 years old. I’ve filled in on the show so much over the years, and I can’t believe it’s actually mine. I’m beyond excited!”

My Dad Wrote a Porno podcast star Alice Levine and DJ Dev will also extend their weekend breakfast show to Friday mornings (6.30-10am). This will be followed by Radio 1’s Greatest Hits, fronted by Maya Jama (10am-1pm).

Radio 1’s new Friday schedule

6.30am-10am – Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast with Dev and Alice

10am-1pm – Radio 1’s Greatest Hits with Maya Jama

1-4pm – Matt and Mollie

4-7pm – The Official Chart with Scott Mills

