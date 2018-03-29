Accessibility Links

“Mornings won’t be the same” – BBC Radio 2 listeners shed a tear for Lynn Bowles on last day

After many years as a traffic reporter, Lynn Bowles decided it was time to say goodbye to her listeners

Veteran traffic reporter Lynn Bowles made her final Radio 2 appearance on Thursday 29th March with Ken Bruce, leaving a gap in the airwaves that no one else can fill. The broadcaster announced her decision earlier this month, explaining: “One does not have an infinite life. I want to do other things.”

But her loyal listeners were sad to say goodbye – and many tears were shed across the nation as she gave her final report.

The team is pretty choked up about it, too… though they’ve managed to find a way to put a smile on their faces:

