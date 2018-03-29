“Mornings won’t be the same” – BBC Radio 2 listeners shed a tear for Lynn Bowles on last day
After many years as a traffic reporter, Lynn Bowles decided it was time to say goodbye to her listeners
Veteran traffic reporter Lynn Bowles made her final Radio 2 appearance on Thursday 29th March with Ken Bruce, leaving a gap in the airwaves that no one else can fill. The broadcaster announced her decision earlier this month, explaining: “One does not have an infinite life. I want to do other things.”
But her loyal listeners were sad to say goodbye – and many tears were shed across the nation as she gave her final report.
@RealLynnBowles @BBCRadio2 @achrisevans bye bye Lynn, and the very best of luck for the future, I will really miss you, radio 2 mornings won't be the same without you! #feelingsad
— maureen eyers (@AintreeLegend12) March 29, 2018
Good luck @RealLynnBowles on your last day at @BBCRadio2 – you'll be sorely missed. #lynnbowles
— Colin Hubbuck (@hbucks) March 29, 2018
Good luck @RealLynnBowles, you'll be very much missed but we'll be OK, really, we'll be OK. Honest! xx #lynnbowles #radio2 pic.twitter.com/77O7TzTpe7
— Robin Fletcher (@RobinJFletcher) March 29, 2018
Goodbye lynn Bowles 💔
— Jurassic Spark (@DavidCrammond1) March 29, 2018
Sitting here crying listening to Lynn Bowles @BBCRadio2 leaving. So warm, so emotional, if only everyone was respected and loved in the workplace like she is. Work would be a far more harmonious place to spend the majority of your life.
— Beverley Waite (@BeverleyWaite) March 29, 2018
Cheerio @RealLynnBowles, a very sad morning but good luck in whatever you do next ❤️#wontbethesamewithoutyou #LynnBowles pic.twitter.com/7ccbn0Q6Sg
— Suzanne_D (@SuzDowson73) March 29, 2018
Proper welling up listening to #LynnBowles last day on @BBCRadio2. Feel like I’m losing my surrogate morning radio Mum!😩
— David Nash (@BrimfulofNasha) March 29, 2018
The team is pretty choked up about it, too… though they’ve managed to find a way to put a smile on their faces: