Macaulay Culkin prefers the first Home Alone film because it has “100% less Trump”

The star of the classic 1990 comedy took a swipe at the US President's cameo in the movie's sequel

Macaulay Culkin has made a dig at Donald Trump, saying that he prefers Home Alone to its sequel because it contains “100 [percent] less Trump.”

In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, the 37-year-old (yes, Macaulay actual Culkin is 37) was asked which movie he preferred – Home Alone or Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He described the original movie as being “more fun” to make than the sequel which came two years later.

“We didn’t know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago,” said Culkin, who added: “Also it had 100 [percent] less Trump.”

He also elaborated on the now-US President’s appearance in the second movie. “I mean, the guy made like a half a second cameo,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s how long he was literally on set for.”

