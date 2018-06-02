EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shows off baby bump on the British Soap Awards red carpet

A heavily pregnant Jacqueline Jossa has joined her former EastEnders co-stars on the red carpet at London’s Hackney Empire for this year’s British Soap Awards. The actress – who recently revealed she had split from her boyfriend and The Only Way is Essex star Dan Osborne – is currently expecting her second child.

Jossa’s relationship with Osborne has been the subject of tabloid speculation for months now, with a source recently telling the Mail that the pair are back living together for the sake of their children.

The actress bowed out of EastEnders earlier this year, but is in attendance at the prize-giving ceremony, where screen dad Jake Wood (who plays villainous Max Branning) is in contention for such awards as Best Male Dramatic Performance and Best Storyline.

Joining her at the awards are the likes of Tilly Keeper (Louise Mitchell), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale), Lisa Hammond (Donna Yates) and Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler).

EastEnders is tonight in contention in such categories as Best Newcomer (for Lorraine Stanley’s performance as Karen Taylor), as well as the Greatest Soap Moment of the last 20 years, with the BBC1 soap putting Kat and Zoe Slater’s “You ain’t my Muvva” showdown in the spotlight.

Next week’s drama on the BBC1 soap sees a grieving Carmel Kazemi launching a knife-crime amnesty following the tragic stabbing of her son Shakil, while Kim will be seen demanding answers in the wake of Vincent’s disappearance.

