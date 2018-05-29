Hollyoaks: Nico kills again next week?

Hollyoaks’ Nico Blake picks her latest victim next week when she comes out of hiding intending to kill former best friend Peri Lomax’s new pal Harley Frater.

The toxic teen has been hiding out at mum Sienna Blake’s flat, with police still on the hunt for the serial slayer after she stabbed her parent who faked her death to lure her out of hiding, then secretly took her in when she learned she was heavily pregnant.

Next week Nico spies on her one-time BFF Peri from afar and is seething with jealousy to notice Ms Lomax has a new mate in the form of tough nut Harley. Nico’s obsessive relationship with Peri took some very dark turns before the gruesome goth supposedly perished in a fairground fire in 2016, most memorably when she drugged her and trapping them both in a bunker so they could die together.

Knowing she has to obey her protective mum’s wishes and remain hidden from the authorities to avoid jail, Nico has to think on her feet when she gets wind of Harley’s fancy dress birthday party and wants to make a surprise appearance – so she hatches a plan to get Sienna out of the way, dons a disguise and sneaks out of the flat to confront the rival for Pez’s affections…

What has Nico got planned for Harley? How will Peri react if they come face to face again? Could Nico end up giving birth at the party and putting herself and her unborn baby in danger? Considering the twists around the Nico plot in recent weeks, fans should expect the unexpected!

