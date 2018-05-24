World Cup 2018: What time is Group G fixture England v Tunisia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

When is the England v Tunisia World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Monday 18th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

