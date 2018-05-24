Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group F fixture South Korea v Mexico on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 27: Fans wave a Mexican flag during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Croatia at AT&T Stadium on March 27, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

When is the South Korea v Mexico World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?

The game will take place on Saturday 23rd June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Full fixtures for Group F can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

