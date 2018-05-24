Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group F fixture South Korea v Germany on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Kazan Arena, Kazan

Germany's defender Jerome Boateng (R) and Germany's defender Mats Hummels acknowledge fans after the international friendly football match of Germany vs Spain in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on March 23, 2018, in preparation of the 2018 Fifa World Cup. / AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the South Korea v Germany Cup 2018 Group F game being played?

The game will take place on Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kazan Arena, Kazan

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Full fixtures for Group F can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

