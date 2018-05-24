World Cup 2018: What time is Group F fixture Mexico v Sweden on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?
Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
When is the Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?
The game will take place on Wednesday 27th June
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 3pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?
Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.
Full fixtures for Group F can be found here
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
Sure we do…
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan