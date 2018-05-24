Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
World Cup 2018: What time is Group C fixture France v Peru on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

World Cup 2018: What time is Group C fixture France v Peru on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group C game at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 23: Fans of France wave the national flag during the International Friendly match between France and Colombia at Stade de France on March 23, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

When is the France v Peru World Cup 2018 Group C game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 21st June.

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?

Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Full fixtures for Group C can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

Tags

You might like

Finn_Screen Shot Finn_ojdojaodjasojdaosjd2017-10-03 at 11.03.48

Emmerdale: Finn Barton is shot by mum Emma – what happens next?

imagenotavailable1

That Week On TV: Fabulous Fashionistas, C4; What Remains, BBC1

17879

The Power of Three ★★★★

imagenotavailable1

Victoria Coren: “I play the Connecting Walls obsessively on the Only Connect website”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more