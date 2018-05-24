World Cup 2018: What time is Group B fixture Spain v Morocco on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group B game at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

When is the Spain v Morocco World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place on Monday 25th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran

