Coronation Street: Phelan returns in special week of dramatic 9pm episodes

It's the final showdown for the serial killer builder, but will he claim one last victim?

Coronation Street is lining up a dramatic week of episodes in a post-watershed 9pm slot as Pat Phelan returns to the cobbles for one final showdown, Michelle Connor kisses ex-husband Steve McDonald on her wedding day to Robert Preston, and David Platt reports rapist Josh Tucker to the police.

The stripped week kicks off on Monday 29 May, with five consecutive nightly editions sandwiched between Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final and results shows.

Phelan’s comeback is the main focus of the action: Gary Windass discovers his arch-enemy faked his death after wife Eileen Grimshaw rumbled his crimes and kidnaps him from his hideout and drags the bad boy back to Weatherfield to dish out his own form of justice.

The hot-headed Windass regrets his decision when Phelan gets the upper hand and goes on the rampage for revenge on those who have wronged him, putting Eileen, daughter Nicola and her newborn baby son in danger.

But they’re not the only ones caught in the line of fire when the furious feud spills out onto the street – Michelle’s wedding day is destroyed when Phelan storms the service after a gun goes off at number 11 and grabs a hostage. With police surrounding the building, who will make it out alive?

The wedding itself is in jeopardy prior to poison Pat’s involvement as Michelle and Steve share an illicit kiss just hours before she’s due to become Mrs Preston – and Robert spies the smooch. Will the ceremony go ahead?

Finally, David Platt finally finds the courage to report Josh Tucker to the police for rape. Admitting to his family the truth about his ordeal, is the menacing mechanic going to be punished for his crime at long last?

Coronation Street’s special week begins on Monday 29 May at 9pm, with a half-hour episode showing every night until Friday 1 June.

